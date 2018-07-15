WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump-Putin summit overshadowed by Mueller investigation
A summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin will go ahead despite Robert Mueller's investigation.
Trump-Putin summit overshadowed by Mueller investigation
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
July 15, 2018

US President Donald Trump is preparing for his controversial summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin but investigators in the US are continuing to look into their relationship in the run up to the election.  

On Friday, the US Justice Department charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with interfering in the 2016 US presidential election. 

TRT World's North American correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.

For more than a year now, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has cast a shadow over the American presidency with his dogged investigation of claims that Trump's election campaign team colluded with the Kremlin.

If Trump is found to have broken the law he could face not just impeachment but a criminal prosecution.

"This is so unprecedented. We've never seen something like this and if this gets uncovered as much as we think it's going to this could be the biggest scandal of American democracy in recent times", said Mueller who was appointed special counsel last May to investigate election meddling by Russia.

RECOMMENDED

The following month the inquiry was expanded to include allegations of obstruction of justice by the President.

In October 2017 several former Trump campaign managers were charged with conspiracy against the US.

And within the past few days 12 Russian intelligence officers have been charged with hacking US voting lists.

"Acres of newsprint and hours of television airtime have been devoted to the Mueller investigation. Virtually every person of significance in the US seems to have given their opinion on it. 

Except for one. Mueller himself hasn't given a single interview outlining the progress of his inquiry. We don't know what he's found or even exactly what he's looking for", said Brain.

But Trump has made it clear he will follow the evidence wherever it leads him. 

Some of Trump's opponents believe it might lead all way to the Oval Office.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Orban accuses Ukraine of threatening Hungary, rejects aid and fast-track EU entry
Foreign media group voices disappointment over Israeli court's fresh delay on Gaza media access