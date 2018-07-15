US President Donald Trump is preparing for his controversial summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin but investigators in the US are continuing to look into their relationship in the run up to the election.

On Friday, the US Justice Department charged 12 Russian intelligence officers with interfering in the 2016 US presidential election.

TRT World's North American correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.

For more than a year now, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has cast a shadow over the American presidency with his dogged investigation of claims that Trump's election campaign team colluded with the Kremlin.

If Trump is found to have broken the law he could face not just impeachment but a criminal prosecution.

"This is so unprecedented. We've never seen something like this and if this gets uncovered as much as we think it's going to this could be the biggest scandal of American democracy in recent times", said Mueller who was appointed special counsel last May to investigate election meddling by Russia.