US President Donald Trump says he intends to run for president again in 2020.

He made the comments during another interview with British newspapers.

He's told them he doesn't see anyone who could beat him, because he says he knows them all.

Asked by British journalist Piers Morgan in an interview given on Friday whether he was going to run in 2020, Trump was quoted by the Mail on Sunday as saying: “Well I fully intend to. It seems like everybody wants me to.”

Queen