TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish TRT staff briefly detained in Greece
Three staff members of the Turkish public broadcaster were detained in Greece for doing test stream on the occasion of the second anniversary of Turkey's 2016 defeated coup.
Turkish TRT staff briefly detained in Greece
Turkish TV broadcaster TRT staff was briefly detained in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis late Saturday. / AA
By Hilal Yildirim
July 15, 2018

Turkish TV broadcaster TRT staff was briefly detained in the Greek city of Alexandroupolis late on Saturday.

Cameraman Ufuk Karagul, reporter Fatih Sabuncu and transportation officer Metin Talu were taken in custody for doing test stream on the occasion of second anniversary of Turkey's 2016 defeated coup.

The trio was released three and half hours later.

Director General of TRT Ibrahim Eren in a tweet said: “TRT Haber’s crew were taken into custody by the Greek police while trying to conduct special coverage about July 15th in Alexandroupolis (Dedeagac)....have been released thanks to the special interference of the Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.”

RECOMMENDED

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sabuncu said they were detained without any reason and were held in a police station without any interrogation.

"I have worked in many countries, but I have not seen such a treatment," Sabuncu said.

On Sunday, Turkey is marking the second anniversary of the defeated coup attempt which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,700 injured.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink