Thousands of people gathered in Helsinki on Sunday to protest against the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Finnish capital.

The peaceful and non-partisan protest was organised by activists and a network of civil society organisations, including Amnesty International.

Anti-Trump protesters gathered in Helsinki's Senate Square and plan to march through the Finnish capital and end their demonstration at the Square.

Trump departs Scotland on Sunday and will meet Putin on Monday.

Low expectations for summit

Meanwhile, Trump said "nothing bad ... maybe some good" will come out of his summit with Putin.

Trump said in a television interview that he's going into the meeting with "low expectations. I'm not going with high expectations."

The president also told CBS News that he "hadn't thought" about asking Putin to extradite the dozen Russian military intelligence officers indicted this past week in Washington on charges related to the hacking of Democratic targets in the 2016 US election, but said that "certainly I'll be asking about it."

The United States has no extradition treaty with Moscow and can't compel Russia to hand over citizens, and a provision in Russia's constitution prohibits extraditing its citizens to foreign countries.

Trump has blamed the Democratic National Committee for "allowing themselves to be hacked."