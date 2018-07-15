Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday handed over the mantle of World Cup host to the emir of Qatar, whose country will stage the 2022 edition of the tournament, ahead of World Cup final between France and Croatia.

The ceremony marked a handover from the world's largest country by landmass to one of the smallest. Qatar has a population of 2.3 million people and an area slightly smaller than the US state of Connecticut.

Qatar's rulers say they will rise to the challenge.

With hours to go until the final between France and Croatia that will bring down the curtain on Russia's hosting of this year's tournament, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani joined Putin and FIFA chief Gianni Infantino at a Kremlin ceremony.

"Russia is handing over the relay baton for hosting the World Cup to Qatar," Putin said.

"We are proud of what we did for fans of this wonderful sport. We ourselves, the whole country, got an enormous amount of pleasure from interacting with soccer, with the world of soccer, with the fans who came here from all over the globe."

Passing the ball