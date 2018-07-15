WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ceasefire holds but Netanyahu wants Gaza stop flying arsonist kites
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will not accept a ceasefire unless all hostilities end including incendiary kites and balloons from Gaza, even as Egypt-brokered ceasefire holds after a day of intense fighting.
Ceasefire holds but Netanyahu wants Gaza stop flying arsonist kites
A Palestinian walks past Sheikh Zayed mosque that was damaged by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City on July 15, 2018. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın, Abed Ahmed
July 15, 2018

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding on Sunday in Gaza, ending the most intensive flare-up in violence around the Palestinian enclave since a 2014 war.

In a day of fierce fighting on Saturday, Israel carried out dozens of air strikes in Gaza, killing two people, and the Hamas resistance group fired rockets across the fence, wounding three people in a southern Israeli town, Sderot.

The ceasefire, the second between the two sides to be brokered by Egypt this year after a previous day-long flare-up in May, came into force late on Saturday.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not accept a ceasefire unless it included an end to all hostilities, including incendiary kites and balloons from Gaza that have devastated nearby Israeli farmlands and nature reserves.

"The Israeli military has delivered its most punishing blow against Hamas since the 2014 war. I hope they got the message. If not, they will get it later on," he said.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Regular clashes 

RECOMMENDED

Weekly clashes at the Israel-Gaza fence have kept tensions at a high for months. 

Thousands were expected to attend the funerals on Sunday of two Palestinian teens killed in one of the Israeli attacks.

A father and son were killed in an explosion in a building in Gaza on Sunday. 

But no blame was cast on Israel and police said they had launched an investigation into the cause of the blast.

Palestinians in Gaza have for months been demonstrating against Israel's decade-long blockade of the territory and in support of their right to return to lands they fled or were driven from during the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Since the protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza-Israel fence on March 30, at least 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli troops. 

No Israelis have been killed.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Fed resists Trump pressure, keeps interest rates unchanged
US lawmakers condemn attack on Ilhan Omar, blame Trump's 'hateful rhetoric'
Germany backs nationwide Syrian government control of security forces
Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
Russia, Ukraine and US prepare for second round of peace talks in Abu Dhabi
Danish veterans slam US embassy for removing flags honouring fallen soldiers
Deutsche Bank offices searched over suspected money laundering linked to Abramovich
Two-year RSF siege leaves 1,300 malnutrition cases in Sudan's Kordofan city: medics
Israel carries out sweeping raids, arrests dozens in occupied West Bank
Türkiye to enhance Oman's economic transformation with production capacity
Greenland standoff serves as wake-up call for Europe: Macron
Putin hails progress in Syria during Moscow talks with al Sharaa
Maliki rejects 'blatant US interference' after Trump threatens to cut Iraq support
Türkiye's Fidan warns against US attack on Iran, signals Tehran ready to negotiate
Orban accuses Ukraine of threatening Hungary, rejects aid and fast-track EU entry