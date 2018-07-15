A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas appeared to be holding on Sunday in Gaza, ending the most intensive flare-up in violence around the Palestinian enclave since a 2014 war.

In a day of fierce fighting on Saturday, Israel carried out dozens of air strikes in Gaza, killing two people, and the Hamas resistance group fired rockets across the fence, wounding three people in a southern Israeli town, Sderot.

The ceasefire, the second between the two sides to be brokered by Egypt this year after a previous day-long flare-up in May, came into force late on Saturday.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel would not accept a ceasefire unless it included an end to all hostilities, including incendiary kites and balloons from Gaza that have devastated nearby Israeli farmlands and nature reserves.

"The Israeli military has delivered its most punishing blow against Hamas since the 2014 war. I hope they got the message. If not, they will get it later on," he said.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

Regular clashes