Turkey will not forget the night of the 2016 defeated coup, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, during his meeting with the families of those killed or wounded by the rogue soldiers.

"We will not let July 15 be forgotten. We will not forget it," Erdogan told the gathering in his address.

Two years ago, on July 15, a rogue faction in the Turkish military launched a coordinated operation to overturn the government.

In several major cities, including the capital Ankara and the country's biggest city Istanbul, the putschists seized key installations.

As news of the attempted coup spread, citizens left their homes and offices to stop the soldiers armed with guns and tanks.

The rogue soldiers killed at least 250 people and wounded more than 2,000 others, as unarmed civilians and pro-democracy employees beat back the soldiers.

FETO working to harm Turkey

Two years after the defeated coup, there has been little progress on Ankara's request for Fetullah Gulen to be extradited from the United States.

Gulen is the leader of the FETO terrorist organisation, the group behind the failed coup.

On Sunday, Erdogan said that much like the PKK and Daesh, FETO works to harm Turkey's unity and future.

The president vowed to finish off every single cell of the FETO terror group.

Erdogan is joining a march on Istanbul's July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and will unveil the July 15 Martyrs' Museum, which is still under construction.