The defeat of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt was an historic victory for the people of Turkey.

A rogue military faction linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) led by US-based preacher Fetullah Gulen deployed fighter jets, helicopters and tanks in a bid to topple the democratically-elected government of Turkey.

At least 250 people were killed and more than were 2,000 wounded as the Turkish people took to the streets and resisted the armed soldiers.

Mass protests against the putschists showed the nation’s faith in democracy. For the first time in Turkey’s 94-year history, a military coup had failed.

Two years on, we look back, we look at what has changed, and we look to the future.

Two years under state of emergency

Turkey declared a state of emergency on July 20, 2016, five days after the coup attempt to bring things fully under control.

It was renewed for the seventh time in April and is expected to be lifted on July 19.

Former Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said last week that the emergency would be lifted following the formation of the new cabinet.

Under the state of emergency, Turkey went to the polls two times. First, in April 2017 for a constitutional change referendum. And then on June 24 this year for presidential and parliamentary elections

With the April referendum, the country adopted a presidential system of governance and the change came into effect after the June 24 elections.

Military interference ruled out

The main reason behind the changes made to the system of governance was to curb the interference of the military in the matters of the elected government.

With the new executive presidency, the military is subject to investigation by the civilian State Supervisory Council for the first time in modern Turkish history

The military courts are restricted to only disciplinary issues concerning military officers.

The jurisdiction of these courts, which was defined very broadly beforehand, was transferred to civil courts.

The two slots for military judges on the 17-seat Constitutional Court were eliminated. The court now has 15 judges and all are civilians.

Three of the judges on the court are appointed by the parliament, and the remaining 12 seats are appointed by the president as before.

Martial law has also been abolished, for it was used by the military elite as a tool in the past to return the country to military rule. This is a symbolic but meaningful repeal.

Turkey's elections under the state of emergency drew criticism from some international organisations and opposition parties.

Even, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in April called on Turkey to postpone the June 24 vote, claiming it was impossible to hold genuinely democratic elections under an emergency.

However, the emergency made no difference to the results in both polls. France also held its elections under a state of emergency last year.

Many Turkish politicians say there's a 'double standard' to the way the country is criticised and have dismissed it as an attempt to influence public opinion.

Under the emergency, there has also been an increased crackdown on FETO members.

Return to normalcy

In these two years, more than 125,000 people have been suspended from their positions in the government, including 13,000 from the Turkish military over their alleged links to the FETO.

Between July 2016 and April 2018, over 77,000 people have been detained and are facing charges in court.

A commission was also set up to allow for any appeals.

More than a thousand people got their jobs back after successful appeals.

Around 286 cases have been opened so far, with 129 still ongoing. Thousands of others have yet to be charged.

“Many FETO suspects are on trial. I believe the cases will be decided by the end of this year. There’s also an appeals commission. Our biggest desire is for this phase to end as soon as possible and for things to return to normal. We’ll also compensate any unjust suffering,” Yildirim said earlier this month.

Turkey also seized all FETO-linked media organisations, foundations, schools, dormitories, hospitals and businesses.