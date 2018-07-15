TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Millions in Turkey pay tribute to victims of July 15 failed coup
Millions across Turkey took part in special commemoration events since the country put down a military coup attempt.
Millions in Turkey pay tribute to victims of July 15 failed coup
People attend a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the attempted coup at the 15 July Martyrs' Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, July 15, 2018. / AA
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
July 15, 2018

Turkey marked the second anniversary of a failed military coup on Sunday.

Millions across the country took part in special commemoration events since the country put down a military coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

250 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured during the botched coup.

Ordinary people, many of them unarmed civilians, played a critical role in the hours that saw the army on the streets, and air force jets in the sky. 

Civilians confronted soldiers who were trying to overthrow the government. 

RECOMMENDED

Turning out in their thousands, they stood in front of tanks, and defied the armed forces. 

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed tens od thousands of people at a commemorative ceremony at Istanbul's iconic July 15 Martyrs' Bridge.

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar was there.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink