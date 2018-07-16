At least 16 people were killed and 17 others injured when a truck crashed into a parked bus in southern Pakistan on Monday, in the latest fatal collision on the country's notoriously dangerous roads.

The long-haul truck slammed into the back of the bus, which was parked on the side of the highway with a flat tyre, before dawn in the town of Matiarai in southern Sindh province.

Several passengers were on the side of the road during the incident as the driver sought help to change the tyre, while others were waiting inside the vehicle.

"The women and children still in the bus suffered the brunt of the collision," local police officer Zahid Ali Shah said.

Another police official Mohammad Tahir said 17 people were injured in the crash and some were in a critical condition.