Turkish citizen Ebru Ozkan, who was arrested in Israel and released after a month, said she was finally "at peace," after arriving in Turkey on Monday.

"Thank God it is over. I am in my country, I am at peace," Ozkan, 27, told reporters at the airport, adding she was glad that her more than a month-long ordeal has ended.

Ozkan, arrived overnight on a scheduled flight from Tel Aviv, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ozkan, who was visiting occupied Jerusalem with a group of friends on June 11, was detained at the Ben Gurion airport on her way back to Istanbul for alleged links to "terrorist groups."

Bailed by Israeli court

Ozkan, had appeared at a hearing earlier in the day at the Ofer military court in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The court ruled to release Ozkan on bail of $4,110 (15,000 Israeli shekels) but took her passport.

In addition, she had to visit the nearest police station. Prosecutors lodged an objection, but it was dismissed by the court.