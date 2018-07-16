WORLD
Kenyan engineer develops way to save lives from storms at Lake Victoria
The weather at Lake Victoria is unlike any other place on earth with thunderstorms and lightning strikes killing around 5,000 people a year.
Lake Victoria is the largest lake in Africa with thunderstorms and lightning a common occurrence. / Reuters
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
July 16, 2018

Thunderstorms at Lake Victoria in east Africa causes more than 5,000 deaths every year.

It is the largest lake in Africa with thunderstorms and lightning a common occurrence.

However, an engineer from Kenya has come up with a low-cost way of keeping people safe. 

Since many homes and buildings close to the lake are not equipped for lightening strikes, the levels of danger are high.

Local people say buying what's called a lightning arrester to protect their homes is too expensive. 

TRT World's Philip Owira reports on engineer Meshack Kobul's cheaper alternative.

SOURCE:TRT World
