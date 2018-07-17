Egyptian authorities will reopen the Rafah border crossing linking the blockaded Gaza Strip to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, the administrators of the border gate in Gaza said Tuesday, amid conflicting claims over whether it had been shut.

“The Egyptian authorities informed us that, as of Tuesday, the crossing would remain closed indefinitely,” officials on the Palestinian side of the crossing (which is currently run by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority) said in a statement.

The statement offered no information as to when the crossing would be reopened to traffic.

Later Tuesday, however, Egyptian authorities denied reports that the border crossing had been shut.

According to reports in Egypt’s state-run media, the Rafah crossing remains open to both passengers and humanitarian aid.

Also on Tuesday, Israel closed its Kerem Shalom border crossing, Gaza’s only functioning commercial crossing, to all goods except food and medicine, according to Palestinian officials.