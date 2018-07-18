The ongoing war in Yemen continue to cost dozens of lives.

In the latest acts of aggression, at least 30 civilians were killed in the country's west coast.

Government forces are trying to seize Houthi rebel-held areas, including the port city of Hudaida, once a major hub for food and medical supplies.

The fighting has hindered imports of food and medicine.

Markets face shortages and hospitals are low on supplies.

Hospitals in Hudaida are also dangerously understaffed, as doctors flee the violence themselves.

TRT World's Reagan Des Vignes reports.

