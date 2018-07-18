Tesla Inc founder Elon Musk has apologised to British caver Vern Unsworth for comments he made about him following the rescue of a dozen Thai schoolboys and their football coach from a cave in northern Thailand.

"His actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader," Musk said in a tweet. "The fault is mine and mine alone."

The apology came after Unsworth, who played a leading role in the rescue, said on Tuesday that he has been approached by British and American lawyers and planned to seek legal advice after Musk called him a paedophile on Twitter.

Tesla tanks on Musk tweet

Shares of Tesla Inc fell over 3.5 percent on Monday in the wake of Musk's tweet.

A number of analysts and investors said Musk's comments were adding to their concerns that his public statements were distracting him from Tesla's main business of producing electric cars. The stock sell-off knocked almost $2 billion off the company's market value.

James Anderson, a partner at Tesla's fourth-largest shareholder, asset manager Baillie Gifford, called the weekend's events "a regrettable instance" and said he had reiterated to the company the need for "peace and execution" of its core business.

The billionaire entrepreneur's spat with British caver Vernon Unsworth started last week, after rescue teams rejected Musk's offer of a mini-submarine created by his rocket company SpaceX to help rescue a 12-member soccer team and their coach trapped inside a flooded cave in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

"He can stick his submarine where it hurts," CNN quoted Unsworth as saying last week. "It just has absolutely no chance of working."