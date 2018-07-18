US President Donald Trump said in a television interview on Wednesday he accepted Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats' assessment that Russia continues to be a threat to US elections.

"He's an expert, this is what he does, he's been doing a very good job. I have tremendous faith in Dan Coats, and if he says that I would accept that. I will tell you though: it better not be, it better not be," Trump told CBS News.

Asked if he held Putin personally responsible for interference in the November 2016 presidential vote, Trump replied: "Well, I would, because he's in charge of the country, just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country."

Trump said he had been "very strong on the fact that we can't have meddling, we can't have any of that."

The White House struggled on Wednesday to contain the furor over Trump's heavily criticized summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, denying Trump ever meant to say that Moscow was no longer targeting the United States in an exchange with reporters earlier in the day.

TRT World's Mary McCarthy brings more from Washington, DC.

Trump was asked at the end of a Cabinet meeting if Russia was still targeting the US and answered "no" without elaborating. His response followed words of alarm last week from Coats, who said warning lights about overall cyber threats to the US were "blinking red" — much as "blinking red" signals before the 9/11 terror attacks.

In the aftermath of his Helsinki meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump asserted that no other American president has been as "tough" on Russia as he has been. He cited US sanctions on Russia and the expulsion of alleged Russian spies from the US, telling reporters that Putin "understands it, and he's not happy about it."

Coats said last week that Russia has been the most aggressive cyber threat but other efforts are coming from China, Iran and North Korea as well as criminal networks and individual hackers.

Trump's comments came a day after he walked back his public questioning of US intelligence findings of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Those previous comments, delivered alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit press conference Monday, had prompted blistering, bipartisan criticism at home.

Trump took to Twitter early Wednesday to defend the meeting, promising "big results" from better relations with Russia and hitting back at "haters."

"So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki," Trump tweeted.

He added: "We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match."

In a follow-up tweet, Trump wrote that Russia has agreed to help in delicate negotiations with North Korea. But he gave no details on how and when that might happen.

"Big benefits and exciting future for North Korea at end of process!" he wrote.

Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime US enemy, Trump sought to end the recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday. He backed away from his public undermining of American intelligence agencies, saying he misspoke when he said he saw no reason to believe Russia had interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.