Trump’s trade war takes toll on US pig farmers
Pig farmers in the US state of Nebraska have started to feel the impact of China's tit-for-tat imposition of tariffs.
Sows feed at a farm in the United States, March 16, 2012. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
July 19, 2018

America’s farmers are collateral damage in the US trade war in which China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union have all targeted the US in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s levy of tariffs.

Pig farmers in the US state of Nebraska have started to feel the impact of China's tit-for-tat imposition of tariffs.

Beijing slapped a twenty five percent tariff on imports of pork from the US last month and then another twenty five percent two weeks ago. 

"Its going to be very difficult for us to even show any type of profit. We'll definitely be in the red this year. It's really disheartening for a farmer to see prices decrease out of their control, which is what tariffs do," says Terry O'Neel, a pig farmer in Nebraska.

TRT World’s Jon Brain reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
