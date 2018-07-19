America’s farmers are collateral damage in the US trade war in which China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union have all targeted the US in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s levy of tariffs.

Pig farmers in the US state of Nebraska have started to feel the impact of China's tit-for-tat imposition of tariffs.

Beijing slapped a twenty five percent tariff on imports of pork from the US last month and then another twenty five percent two weeks ago.