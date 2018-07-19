UK investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators behind a Novichok-type nerve agent attack on the Skripals the British Press Association reported on Thursday.

Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were struck down with a member of the Soviet-era class of nerve agents in March. The Skripals subsequently recovered.

The PA is reporting that British police have identified several Russians in the attempted murder of the Skripals and are looking for more than one suspect.

The agency quoted an unnamed source as saying: “Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack through CCTV and have cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time. They [the investigators] are sure they [the suspects] are Russian.”

Death

In recent weeks, British counter-terrorism police have also been investigating the death of a woman on July 8, just over a week after being exposed to Novichok near the city of Salisbury.