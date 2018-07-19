Cameroonians fleeing an increasingly bloody separatist conflict have received little aid as humanitarian agencies struggle to access the area.

More than 200,000 people have fled their homes in the volatile western regions since late last year, in addition to at least 21,000 who have fled into Nigeria, the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) say.

The regions have been gripped by violence since protests by the mainly Francophone country's Anglophone minority morphed into a secessionist movement last year.

There were no humanitarian agencies in the area before the insurgency, and bad roads, travel restrictions and unpredictable attacks have made it difficult for them to go in, said Modibo Traore, the head of OCHA in Cameroon.

Most of the people who have fled clashes are hiding in the woods, he said. Some have bullet wounds but are afraid to venture into urban areas for medical care.

"The people living in the forest are asking for more assistance, saying that conditions are very difficult," Traore told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"They are sleeping in the open space... in the middle of the rainy season. Many people couldn't take anything with them."

OCHA released an emergency response plan in May calling for $15 million to provide food, shelter and other necessities to the displaced, but has received no donations so far, he said.