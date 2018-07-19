What a whirlwind the past week has been for transatlantic relations. What started out as a shaky beginning to President Trump’s European tour at the NATO Summit, ended with one of the more astonishing moments in US presidential history with his first bilateral meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The press conference made for uncomfortable watching. After coming out (rightfully) swinging against many of his NATO allies over the issue of defense spending in Europe, President Trump looked meek standing next to the former KGB spy.

In Helsinki, President Trump missed multiple opportunities to hold President Putin accountable on the international stage. The major geo-political issues were glossed over. Trump seemingly sided with Putin over his own intelligence agencies regarding the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 Presidential elections—a position he has since rolled back on, sort of.

Instead of pressing Putin on his many indiscretions in Syria, Ukraine, Georgia or the streets of the UK, the world heard a lot about Hillary’s servers, Peter Strzok, and some ramblings about a “Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC".

Although it does not seem like anything major was conceded to Russia at the summit, it is also true to say that President Trump did not go to bat on any issue either.

Few will ever know what Trump did or did not raise privately, but with the world watching there was no defense whatsoever of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and the fact that Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014. In fact, throughout the whole press conference Trump did not mention the word “Ukraine” once.

There was no reminder that this week marks the 4th anniversary of the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 (popularly known as MH17) over the skies of eastern Ukraine leaving 298 innocent people dead – even though it is widely acknowledged that a Russian anti-aircraft system was responsible for this.

Having just arrived directly from the UK to meet with Putin, one would have thought that the Novichok nerve agent attacks, which have injured three and killed one left in England, would have been fresh in President Trump’s mind. Sadly, there was no mention of this, either, during the joint press conference.

Is Trump really "weak" on Russia?

Trump’s silence on these issues, and many others, was deafening.

What makes his disappointing performance in Helsinki so puzzling is that the policies coming out of the Trump administration on Russia have been the toughest of any president since Ronald Regan in the 1980s.