KASSERINE, TUNISIA – On a Thursday morning in July, as the sun starts beating down, a scattered group of around 30 young people is hanging around the stairs that lead to the office of Kasserine governorate.

They have set up a makeshift residence there with carpets and mattresses laid on the ground, two tents and a banner unfurled on the entrance gate that reads, “Resistance sit-in of unemployed young graduates of Kasserine.”

For almost five months, some 75 university graduates have been occupying the site, asking for jobs.

“In Kasserine, we are not Tunisians. We are from another planet,” says 36-year-old Sanhouri Bartouli as he expressed frustration over the difficulty finding jobs in the poor central town.

Since graduating from a nursing school in 2008, he has not been able to find suitable work. For almost three years after finishing school he worked in a marble quarry where he manually cut stones, putting in 16 to 18 hours a day for a miserable monthly salary of $95 or $3 a day.

The popular uprising in 2011 that had brought down the government of Zine al Abidine Ben Ali raised hope for Bartouli and others that things would change for the better.

But since then he has applied to hospitals and other healthcare firms in different towns from Kasserine, Tunis and Sousse, to Nabeul but hasn’t had any luck securing a job.

“Every time they checked my ID, they would look at my birthplace and say ‘no, there’s no work.’ Because I’m from Kasserine, people would think I’m a terrorist,” he says with resignation.

Once known for its pivotal role in the Tunisian uprising, Kasserine is now often identified as a source of radicalised young men heading to Syria and Libya in their thousands to fill the ranks of terrorist groups.

Close to the Algerian border, with its mountainous terrain on the outskirts, the central western city provides an ideal cover for the militants.

During the uprising young Kasserine residents fought for a better life, but in the post-revolution chaos, severe poverty and unemployment turned it into a fertile recruiting ground.

Bartouli is particularly upset about his situation since he worked voluntarily at a public hospital for nine years, seven days a week, but has nothing to show for it.

“I’ve tried everything to get a job, all my attempts have failed,” he says in a tone of frustration, “I don’t have a job, a wife or a house. I hate my life, and I’m really angry with the state.”

Many young people in Tunisia’s border regions such as Kasserine, Jendouba, Medenine and Tataouine have developed a deep hostility towards the Tunisian government as they struggle with extreme poverty, severe disparity and unemployment.

The governorate is a striking example of the inequalities that separate Tunisia’s more developed northeastern coastal areas such as Nabeul, Sousse, Mounastir and Sfax and its impoverished interior and western regions.

Home to half a million people, Kasserine has the worst socioeconomic indicators in the country. It has a poverty rate of 32 percent compared to the national average of 15.5 percent. Based on the last census in 2014, Kasserine recorded an unemployment rate of 30 percent, compared to 15.5 percent nationally.

Youth unemployment in Tunisia currently stands at 35 percent,

For Bartouli, youth joblessness is worse than what official figures suggest. He believes it may be as high as 50 percent in Kasserine.

Takwa Omry, 32, an economics and management graduate who is also part of the protest camp at the governorate office, says actual unemployment is much higher as Tunisia's National Institute of Statistics (INS) has not issued “real data” since before the revolution.

In Kasserine, it not uncommon to meet families with more than one young graduate looking for work, she says.

“The Tunisian state has no intention to promote this region. It’s a discriminatory policy, indifferent to the whole region, that treats us unfairly,” she continued, “We feel discarded and unwelcomed.”

According to sociologist and professor Abdessatar Sahbani, head of the Tunisian Social Observatory, the 2011 revolt unveiled a “deep, rejected” Tunisia.