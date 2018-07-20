Turkish authorities detained the wife of Abu Omar al Shishani, a senior Daesh commander killed in combat two years ago, in a counterterrorism operation in Istanbul this month, police said late on Thursday.

Dubbed Daesh's "war minister" and a close adviser to the extremist group's leader, Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, the Georgian Shishani was killed in action in the Iraq district of Shirqat, south of Mosul, in July 2016.

His wife was one five people detained in simultaneous raids across Istanbul on the night of July 4 that targeted people believed to have connections with conflict zones and actively seeking to carry out attacks, police said in a statement.

Fake identity

Her identity as Sishani's wife was only discovered following several days of questioning, after her passport was determined to be fake, police said. They identified her only by the initials "S.D.".