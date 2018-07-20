US officials say the United States is finalising plans to evacuate several hundred Syrian civil defence workers and their families from southwest Syria as Russian-backed regime forces close in on the area.

Two officials familiar with the plans said on Thursday that the US, Britain and Canada are spearheading the evacuation that would transport members of the White Helmets group to transit camps in neighbouring countries. From there, they will be sent to third countries, including Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and possibly Canada, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly discuss the matter.

The officials, and a member of the White Helmets who is due to be evacuated from Quneitra province, said the operation appears to be imminent as the Syrian army continues to gain ground in its latest offensive. The White Helmets, who have enjoyed backing from the US and other Western nations for years, are likely to be targeted by Syrian regime forces as they retake control of the southwest, according to the officials.

Move accelerated

The officials said planning for the evacuation has been taking place for some time but accelerated after last week's NATO summit in Brussels.

"These are hard hours and minutes," the White Helmets volunteer in Quneitra said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear for his life. "This is the worst day of my life. I hope they rescue us before it is too late."

The evacuation is expected to take place from Quneitra, which straddles the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and where the civil defence team is trapped. It is the last sliver of land still outside government control in the region.

Since the government offensive began in June, the area along the frontier with the Golan Heights has been the safest in the southwestern region, attracting hundreds of displaced people because it is along the disengagement line with Israel, demarcated in 1974 after a war.

The Syrian regime is viewed as being unlikely to fire there or carry out air strikes.