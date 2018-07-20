“Creating safety for Israel is something both Putin and I would like to see very much,” Trump said on July 16, after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

For Israel, ensuring its security would mean agreeing with Russia to remove its long-time ally in Syria, Iran, from the country in exchange for maintaining Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad’s rule.

That’s mission impossible, according to Kyle Orton, an independent Middle East analyst and research fellow.

“There are decision-makers in the US and Israel that still profess to believe they can outsource to Moscow the task of restraining Iran: whether this is genuinely felt or a way of avoiding hard choices, it cannot succeed,” Orton told TRT World.

“The Russians simply cannot limit Iran's influence in Syria and have shown no inclination to try,” Orton says.

Russia has been actively supporting the Assad regime against the opposition in the country since 2015. Back then, the Syrian regime had begun reclaiming the areas that were lost to the opposition since the beginning of the war in 2011, with additional support by Iran-backed militias on the ground.

The US’ Syria policies, on the other hand, supported those on the opposing side of the conflict, including not only rebels, but also the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the YPG, in the fight against Daesh.

Russia, the US and Turkey took on mediation roles, especially after the defeat of Daesh, representing the main parties involved in the Syrian war: the Syrian opposition, the Syrian regime, Iran and Israel.

The US and Russian decision to protect Israel’s “security” in Syria came amid a regime offensive on Daraa and Quneitra, featuring Iranian-controlled groups, mainly Hezbollah, who are receiving Russian air support. Concerned with archrival Iran’s approach towards the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights in Syria, Tel Aviv ramped up its air strikes on Iran-backed militias.

“Israel demands that Russia pulls Iranians back, but Russia simply is not capable of this – unless Tel Aviv were to commit a significant amount of additional ground forces and military police to try and physically 'restrain' them,” an independent security analyst focused on Syria and Russia, Neil Hauer, tells TRT World.

“If the regime and Iran want to do something, Russia can't stop them and it hasn't stopped them ... I think the confrontation will escalate because Russia is simply incapable of restraining its allies in Syria, and the US is uninterested.”

Orton says there was never any doubt that this would happen once the US decided not to defend the southern "de-escalation zone" and the Israelis decided not to act alone to repel this offensive.

Iran, Russia and Turkey previously agreed on de-escalation zones in a bid to reduce violence in mainly opposition-held areas during the Astana meeting in 2017.

However, the agreement failed to be fully implemented as supported by Russia, and the Syrian regime continued its air strikes on those areas.

“The path that Trump has taken regarding Syria so far, essentially entails handing over Russia, Iran and the regime the initiative to do whatever they want in the country,” Hauer comments

For Luke Coffey, Director of the Heritage Foundation's Foreign Policy Centre, “Israel is taking a very pragmatic view of the situation,” by teaming up with the US and Russia.

But he tells TRT World that it's doubtful that “Netanyahu's co-operation with Putin on this issue is necessarily something in the US interests,” because Russia doesn't share same objectives with the US in Syria.

'Stuck with Obama’s policies'

“Trump won’t repeat Obama’s mistakes,” US Senator Lindsey Graham had said in a statement two days before US President Donald Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16.