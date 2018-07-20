TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey affirms Iran’s importance to US delegation
Delegates from the US Treasury and State departments met Turkish officials in Ankara to discuss sanctions against Iran.
Turkey affirms Iran’s importance to US delegation
In May, US President Donald Trump unilaterally announced the US would withdraw from the nuclear deal and re-impose sanctions on Tehran. / AP
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
July 20, 2018

Turkish officials on Friday have reaffirmed the importance of Iran for Turkey to a US delegation that held talks in Ankara to discuss Washington sanctions on Tehran.

“Iran is an important neighbour for Turkey, in view of both our bilateral economic and commercial relations as well as our energy imports,” said a Foreign Ministry source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

“Our relevant authorities are carrying out necessary work for Turkey to avoid any negative impact from the upcoming sanctions. In this regard, we are holding consultations with our American counterparts,” said the source.

“Within this framework, we had discussions with a US delegation visiting Turkey on July 20.”

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more details from Ankara.

RECOMMENDED

Upon US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the US would withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the Iran deal’s official name — and that sanctions on Iran would be re-imposed, the sources said, “Following the US decision to withdraw from the JCPOA, the upcoming sanctions on Iran carry importance for Turkey.”

In July 2015, the P5+1 group of countries — the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany — signed the JCPOA with Iran.

Under the deal, world powers agreed to lift some economic sanctions on Iran in return for the latter agreeing to limit its nuclear activity to peaceful and civilian purposes.

But on May 8, Trump announced that the US was unilaterally withdrawing.

Here's a look at Turkey-Iran trade relations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation