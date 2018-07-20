Turkish officials on Friday have reaffirmed the importance of Iran for Turkey to a US delegation that held talks in Ankara to discuss Washington sanctions on Tehran.

“Iran is an important neighbour for Turkey, in view of both our bilateral economic and commercial relations as well as our energy imports,” said a Foreign Ministry source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

“Our relevant authorities are carrying out necessary work for Turkey to avoid any negative impact from the upcoming sanctions. In this regard, we are holding consultations with our American counterparts,” said the source.

“Within this framework, we had discussions with a US delegation visiting Turkey on July 20.”

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more details from Ankara.