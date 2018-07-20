US President Donald Trump was secretly taped two months before the 2016 election discussing payments to a former model, with whom he allegedly had an affair, and the recording is in FBI hands, a bombshell report claimed on Friday.

The tape was made by his longtime lawyer Michael Cohen, who no longer represents Trump but is under federal investigation in New York for his business dealings and reportedly whether hush payments violated campaign finance laws.

The FBI seized the recording earlier this year during a raid on Cohen’s office, The New York Times said in an explosive revelation, quoting lawyers and others familiar with the recording. Cohen has not yet been arrested or charged.

TRT World spoke to Lionel Donovan, who is following the developments from Washington, DC.

Trump denies wrongdoing

Trump on Saturday denied any wrongdoing and said in a tweet it was “perhaps illegal” for a lawyer to record a client.

An attorney for Cohen called Trump’s statement “false.”

“Inconceivable that the government would break into a lawyer’s office (early in the morning) - almost unheard of,” Trump tweeted, in an apparent reference to an FBI raid on Cohen in April.

The report will fuel speculation about how much damage Cohen can inflict on Trump. In one recent interview, he apparently signalled a potential willingness to cooperate with prosecutors against the Republican president.

Former model Karen McDougal says she had a months-long affair with Trump after they met in 2006, shortly after Trump’s wife Melania gave birth to their son Barron.

Trump’s current personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, confirmed the veracity of the recording to the Times, but said the payment to McDougal was never made, and that the US president had not been party to any wrongdoing.

The recording was less than two minutes, Giuliani told the newspaper.

“Nothing in that conversation suggests that he had any knowledge of it in advance,” Giuliani was quoted as saying. “In the big scheme of things, it’s powerful exculpatory evidence,” he added.

Cohen’s lawyers discovered the recording as part of a review of the materials seized in the raid and shared it with Trump’s attorneys, the Times reported.