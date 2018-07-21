CULTURE
Robin Williams possessions up for auction in New York
Four years after his death in California’s Paradise City, personal belongings, movie memorabilia and art work belong to Robin Williams are to be auctioned in New York.
Cast member Robin Williams arrives at the premiere of "World's Greatest Dad" in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2009. / AP Archive
July 21, 2018

Art work, film memorabilia and personal items owned by the late actor Robin Williams will go under the hammer in New York this October, more than four years after his death, Sotheby's announced Friday.

The Oscar-winner, movie veteran, stand-up comedian and television star was one of Hollywood's most popular entertainers whose tragic death in August 2014 triggered an outpouring of emotion the world over.

Items owned by Williams and his second wife, film producer and philanthropist Marsha Garces Williams, will go on sale on October 4 with proceeds going to charities they championed, Sotheby's said.

The dedicated sale will include autographed scripts, awards, props, street art by Banksy, more than 40 watches, bicycles and sports memorabilia, furniture and art, the auction house said.

Hogwarts school robe

RECOMMENDED

Lots include a Hogwarts school robe worn by Daniel Radcliffe in the 2001 movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," valued between $10,000 to $15,000, and Williams's Hollywood Walk of Fame award valued at $3,000 to $5,000.

The collection will go on public view at Sotheby's on September 29 and the organizations to benefit include The Juilliard School in New York, the Wounded Warrior Project and the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

Williams won an Oscar in 1998 for "Good Will Hunting." A father of three, he was known for high-energy, rapid-fire improvisation and clowning, and starred in hit films such as "Good Morning, Vietnam" and "Mrs Doubtfire."

Marsha was his second wife. The couple were married from 1989 to 2010, and had two children together.

Williams committed suicide aged 63. His widow and third wife, Susan Schneider, later revealed that he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia, a neurodegenerative disease that alters mood, movement and provokes hallucinations.

SOURCE:AFP
