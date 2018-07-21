WORLD
3 MIN READ
First evacuation convoy arrives in Syria's Idlib from Quneitra
A deal negotiated by Russia with opposition groups in the Syria's Quneitra area last week allows safe passage to rebels and their families.
First evacuation convoy arrives in Syria's Idlib from Quneitra
Rebels and civilians arrive in Hama from Daraa, Syria July 21,2018. / Reuters
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
July 21, 2018

A first convoy of evacuees from Syria’s southwestern Quneitra province arrived in opposition-held Idlib province on Saturday, in line with an agreement between the Bashar al Assad regime and armed opposition groups. 

The convoy of 40 buses carried around 500 evacuees, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter in the region. 

Under the deal, more convoys are expected to follow from the southwestern province, which is located adjacent to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region.

The agreement provides opposition fighters with a safe exit to Idlib in exchange for surrendering their heavy weapons. 

A similar deal was implemented recently in Syria’s southwestern Daraa province, according to which regime forces — along with Russian military police — were allowed to deploy along the nearby border with Jordan.

RECOMMENDED

Regime forces push into Quneitra

Syrian regime forces and its allies have made advances in the southwest that bring it closer to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights border, regime's television and rebels said. 

The army, backed by a Russian air campaign, has been pushing into the edges of Quneitra province following an offensive last month that routed rebels in adjoining Daraa province.

The offensive has restored Syrian regime's control over a swathe of the southwest, strategic territory at the borders with Jordan and Israel. 

The capture of a string of villages in a zone extending between the two southwestern provinces, was announced by the regime forces on Saturday.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating conflict that began in 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on demonstrators with unexpected ferocity.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation