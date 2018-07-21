Cuban lawmakers on Saturday approved the Cabinet named by new President Miguel Diaz-Canel, keeping most of the ministers from Raul Castro’s government in place, except for in the key post of economic reform.

At the same time, the national assembly received a proposed reform of Cuba’s 1976 constitution that would reshape its government, courts and economy, and pave the way for same-sex marriage, although it would maintain the Communist Party as the sole political force in the country.

The charter will be put to a national referendum in the coming months then return to the assembly.

Among the ministers kept in place in Diaz-Canel’s Council of Ministers were three historic vice presidents: revolutionary commanders Ramiro Valdes, Ricardo Cabrisas and Gen. Ulises Rosales del Toro. Foreign Minster Bruno Rodriguez, Foreign Trade Minister Rodrigo Malmierca and Finance Minister Lina Peraza will also remain in their posts.

The main change was the absence of economic reforms minister Marino Murillo who had accompanied Raul Castro for a decade while he implemented modest openings to private enterprise in the socialist economy.

Diaz-Canel replaced Castro in April in a historic changing of the guard in Cuba, but Saturday’s Cabinet suggests continuity rather than immediate change.