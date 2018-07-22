Israel and Hamas have agreed to restore calm in the Gaza Strip, a spokesman for Hamas, the group that rules the blockaded Gaza Strip, said on Saturday.

"With Egyptian and United Nations efforts it has been agreed to return to the era of calm between (Israel) and Palestinian factions," Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the reported ceasefire.

But calm returned to the streets of Gaza after Hamas' announcement of ceasefire agreement with Israel.

TRT World's Jemima Walker reports.

Israel's government and army rarely acknowledge ceasefires with Hamas, but a military spokeswoman said civilian life should return to normal in areas next to Gaza.

In what appeared to be an isolated incident, with no reports of casualties, an Israeli tank fired on a Hamas post in Gaza after Palestinian suspects breached Gaza's fence with Israel and entered Israeli territory before retreating back into Gaza, the military said.

There were no other reports of unrest in the area.

Journalist Abd Elraouf Arnaout joins TRT World from occupied East Jerusalem with the latest.

Palestinian residents said the area was calm.

In a statement released on Friday and posted on the Hamas website, the organisation warned that Israel would pay a price for the latest deaths.

The statement said that Palestinians would continue to defend Gaza and that: "It's also the resistance's national duty to deter the Israeli Occupation from imposing its own rules of engagement upon innocent civilians."

"The resistance will continue to uphold this equation no matter the sacrifices made because the people of Palestine have full support for their resistance," it said.

TRT World spoke to journalist Mohammad Mansour who brings the latest from Malaka, eastern Gaza.

At least four Palestinians killed

Earlier at least four Palestinians were killed on Friday by Israeli forces near the Gaza-Israel fence, according to Gaza's Health Ministry officials.