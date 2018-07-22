Luxury sports carmaker Ferrari said on Saturday it had appointed board member Louis Camilleri as its new chief executive, replacing Sergio Marchionne who is seriously ill.

In an emergency meeting called after Marchionne’s health worsened, the Ferrari board also named John Elkann as chairman and gave Camilleri powers to oversee the company’s operations.

Marchionne was both CEO and chairman of Ferrari.

He has also been replaced as Fiat Chrysler CEO.