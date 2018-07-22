A Los Angeles supermarket was barricaded after a gunman entered the store and took employees and victims hostage until eventually surrendering himself to the police.

The drama began when the male suspect become involved in a family dispute and shot his grandmother and girlfriend Saturday in another location, according to Sergeant Barry Montgomery.

He then "fled the location in his grandmother's vehicle, taking the female victim with him," the Los Angeles police spokesman said.

The suspect led police on a car chase that ended when he crashed into a pole and ran inside a busy Trader Joe's supermarket.

Officers spotted the suspect's car near Hollywood and tried to pull him over, but the man refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

During the chase, the suspect shot "multiple rounds" at officers, though no officers were struck by the gunfire, he said.

At least one officer is believed to have returned fire, Montgomery said.

There an "additional gun battle" outside the Trader Joe's, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore told reporters.

He took hostages as scores of firefighters and police converged on the scene.

Officers with riot gear, armed with rifles, stood along the side of the Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake area on Saturday afternoon and used mirrors to try to look inside as hostages periodically came out the front door with the hands raised.

One woman who was injured was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to David Ortiz, a fire department spokesman, though it was unclear how she was injured.

Officials said they had 18 ambulances and 100 firefighters staged at the scene.

After about 30 minutes, police came inside and rushed some of the customers out.

People frantically tried to flee from the store and some were seen climbing through windows, jumping down about 8 feet (2.44 meters), and others darted through the back door.

During the shootout, the suspect was wounded in the arm, Mayor Eric Garcetti said, adding that one woman was shot in the store and later declared dead at the scene.