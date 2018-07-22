China's President Xi Jinping pledged during a visit to Senegal on Saturday to strengthen economic ties with Africa, a continent already awash with cheap Chinese loans in exchange for minerals and huge construction projects.

Xi arrived in Senegal on Saturday for a two-day visit to sign bilateral deals, the first leg of an Africa tour that will also take him to Rwanda and South Africa, the latter for a summit of BRICS countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The Chinese president said that he appreciates Senegalese President Macky Sall's active response to China's Belt and Road Initiative and his support for China-Africa co-operation.

China welcomes Senegal becoming the first West African country to sign co-operation agreements on building the Belt and Road and hopes to promote China-Senegal co-operation by seizing this opportunity, Xi added.

"Every time I come to Africa, I have seen the dynamism of the continent and the aspirations of its people for development," he said. "I am very confident in the future of Sino-African relations."

The visit was Xi's first trip to West Africa as president, but his fourth to Africa, he told a joint press conference with Sall after their third-ever meeting.

Further co-operation

For his part, Sall thanked China's support for Senegal's economic and social development and revitalisation plan.

He said Senegal firmly upholds one-China principle, and is committed to deepening the comprehensive strategic co-operative partnership between the two countries and willing to enhance co-operation in infrastructure, water conservancy, industrialisation, produce processing, tourism, culture and sports.

China now does more trade with Africa than any other nation does, and its consistent overtures to the continent contrast sharply with the United States, whose President Donald Trump has shown little interest in it.