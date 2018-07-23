All three gunmen who entered the Kurdish Regional Government's headquarters in Erbil, northern Iraq on Monday were killed by security forces.

The gunmen, who security forces believe were members of Daesh, entered the building and began firing from windows at security forces.

They were holding an unknown number of people hostage before they were killed by local security forces.

Deputy governor, Tahir Abdullah had denied earlier reports of suicide bomb attacks being carried out in the building.

TRT World'sAsh Gallagher has the latest.