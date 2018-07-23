Britain's Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Monday there was a risk of a no-deal Brexit if EU negotiators waited too long for Britain to "blink," as the deadline for an agreement neared.

In Berlin on his first foreign visit since being appointed, Hunt said Germany was "one of Britain's best friends in the world" and they shared a commitment to a rules-based international order.

But all that could be upset by a chaotic exit from the bloc.

"When it comes to Brexit there is a very real risk of a Brexit no-deal by accident," he told a news conference alongside his German counterpart Heiko Maas.

Chaotic Brexit

Hunt's pro-Brexit predecessor Boris Johnson resigned last week.