The Turkish Cypriot president on Monday received the UN envoy, a year after the most recent round of negotiations collapsed, but differences remain over the divided island.

Mustafa Akinci met with Jane Holl Lute, a temporary special consultant on Cyprus for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the Presidential Place in the capital Lefkosa.

The meeting lasted for around two hours and included Erhan Elcin, Akinci’s special advisor on diplomacy and the European Union.

Earlier in the morning, Lute met with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades.

No statements were made after either meeting.