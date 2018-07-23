In a radical reform of Argentina's defence doctrine, President Mauricio Macri said on Monday he is removing a ban on military involvement in fighting crime, terrorist threats and other internal security issues.

Macri said he will modify a 2006 decree that limited the armed forces to defence against attacks by another country.

"It's important that they can collaborate in internal security, mainly by providing logistic support in the border zones," he said at a public act held at a military base.

"We need armed forces that are capable of facing the challenges of the 21st century, but we have an outdated defence system, the product of years of underinvestment and the absence of a long-term policy."

Argentina's current defence doctrine was adopted with the country's 1976-1983 military dictatorship in mind. Human rights groups estimate up to 30,000 people were kidnapped, tortured or killed during that period.

Human rights groups immediately criticised the decision, saying it could authorise military espionage, lead to repression and increase violence.

"Involving the armed forces in security issues puts at risk the civil government and human rights ... we have to reject this reform and defend the strict separation between defence and security," said the Buenos Aires-based Center for Legal and Social Studies.