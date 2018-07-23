WORLD
3 MIN READ
Argentina leader announces controversial armed forces reform
Argentina prepares to remove a ban on military involvement in fighting crime, terrorist threats and other internal security issues.
Argentina leader announces controversial armed forces reform
Argentine President Mauricio Macri speaks alongside Treasury Minister Nicolas Dujovne (R) and Central Bank President Luis Caputo at the G20 Meeting of Finance Ministers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, July 22, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
July 23, 2018

In a radical reform of Argentina's defence doctrine, President Mauricio Macri said on Monday he is removing a ban on military involvement in fighting crime, terrorist threats and other internal security issues.

Macri said he will modify a 2006 decree that limited the armed forces to defence against attacks by another country.

"It's important that they can collaborate in internal security, mainly by providing logistic support in the border zones," he said at a public act held at a military base.

"We need armed forces that are capable of facing the challenges of the 21st century, but we have an outdated defence system, the product of years of underinvestment and the absence of a long-term policy."

Argentina's current defence doctrine was adopted with the country's 1976-1983 military dictatorship in mind. Human rights groups estimate up to 30,000 people were kidnapped, tortured or killed during that period.

Human rights groups immediately criticised the decision, saying it could authorise military espionage, lead to repression and increase violence.

"Involving the armed forces in security issues puts at risk the civil government and human rights ... we have to reject this reform and defend the strict separation between defence and security," said the Buenos Aires-based Center for Legal and Social Studies.

RECOMMENDED

Former Defence Minister Agustin Rossi said separating national defence from internal security has been a state policy since 1983 and should remain unchanged.

"Involving the armed forces in drug trafficking issues is illegal. In countries like Colombia, Brazil and Mexico this failed, and is being carefully examined now," said Rossi, who was in the left-of-centre administration of President Cristina Fernandez, who preceded the conservative Macri.

The current defence minister, Oscar Aguad, defended the plan, saying the change seeks only to give logistical support to security forces, including those fighting drug trafficking in the northern border region with Bolivia, Brazil and Paraguay.

"We're trying to help them dissuade transnational groups from drug trafficking and terrorism to come into Argentina. They must block them from entering our territory," Aguad said.

For now, the government plans to issue the changes through a decree instead of a bill sent to Congress.

"We know that this transformation won't be easy," Macri said. "Profound changes are never easy. But this is the first step to build the modern, professional and equipped armed forces that Argentina needs."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation