Pakistan is set to hold general elections on July 25 at a time of growing security risks and political instability surrounding the ouster and conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif, whom the courts also removed as the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), was arrested on July 13, over corruption charges in the Panama Papers case and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tensions between the PML-N and the country’s powerful military have also increased ever since Sharif was ousted by the supreme court.

Less than a week to the elections, the country suffered a string of attacks on politicians and elections rallies that left 173 people dead.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is expected to be PML-N’s main challenger in what could be the country’s second democratic transition.

What are people voting for?

Pakistan is an Islamic parliamentary republic with a bicameral legislature. The federal government operates from Islamabad; the head of the government is the prime minister. Each of the four provinces is governed by a chief minister who is the head of the provincial assembly.

Just over 105 million Pakistanis are registered to vote for a member of the National Assembly and a member of the provincial legislature from their respective constituencies. The party with the most seats would nominate a prime minister.

The lower house of parliament or the national assembly has 342 seats. But not all are open to direct election; some are reserved for women and religious minorities. A total of 137 out of the 272 directly elected seats is required for a governing majority.

There are four provinces represented in the national assembly: Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan as well as two territories: the capital Islamabad (three seats) and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas pr FATA (12 seats).

A bill was passed in March 2018 to merge the semi-autonomous northwestern tribal region FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, integration is most likely still some years away.

Punjab, the largest province by population, has 148 seats, Sindh 61, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 35, and Balochistan 14.

Religious minorities have 10 reserved seats for them and women have 60. With every 4.5 directly-elected seats in parliament, political parties get one seat reserved for women and with 27.2 seats, one for minority representatives.

However, women and people from other religions can also contest the general seats.

The current prime minister of Pakistan is former chief justice Nasirul Mulk in a caretaker capacity until a new government takes over.

The president is elected by the parliament for a five-year term.

Who are the Pakistani voters?

In a country of 208 million, 106 million are registered to vote. Just over 44 percent or 47 million of the eligible voters are women.

Registration has been made easy over the years. Anyone with a computerised national identification card (NIC) is automatically registered and can verify their status by texting the Election Commission of Pakistan.

To register to vote, Pakistani residents can fill out the relevant form and submit it to an ECP display centre with a copy of their NIC.

So who are the political heavyweights?

Although only a handful of political parties are household names, there are 120 registered with the ECP. Prior to each election, the ECP weeds out parties and candidates and then assigns the former a symbol.

From ostriches to huqqahs, the candidates' symbols provide a rich source of campaign material. For example, Nawaz’s tiger symbol has been the object of a great many puns and insults.

These are the parties expected to dominate the election:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), now led by Nawaz’s brother Shehbaz Sharif.

PML-N won the 2013 election giving Nawaz a third term though he did not manage to complete any of his three stints in office.

Shehbaz became president of the PML-N after his brother was ousted. Although he occupies a key position in politics, having spent more than 10 years as chief minister of Punjab province, he is better known as a capable administrator who changed the face of Lahore.

With his brother in jail and in direct conflict with the military and judiciary, Shehbaz is tasked with leading the party out of a crisis and into another term.

Shehbaz is contesting his home base, Lahore, and is also taking his chances in Karachi, a megacity of nearly 15 million people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), co-founded by Imran Khan.

Imran Khan’s party has governed the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since 2013, but has long had to settle for a handful of seats nationally. The party’s leader, a legendary cricketer who decided to try his hand at politics after cricket and philanthropic initiatives, has acted mostly as the political opposition at the national level for the past several years.

His party’s social media presence mobilised the previously disenfranchised youth vote for the 2013 election and its supporters see hope in its anti-corruption agenda. Khan was one of Nawaz’s most vocal opponents and started rallying for his disqualification over corruption soon after the 2013 election.

However, Khan is widely criticised over his repeated calls for talks with the Taliban, who have claimed responsibility for some of the bloodiest attacks on Pakistani soil, including during the last and upcoming election. This stance resulted in some calling him "Taliban Khan."

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), which was founded by Zulfikar Bhutto.

Led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party has ruled Sindh for 10 years. The Bhutto family has often dominated Pakistani politics since the 1960s. The party’s members say it will focus on tackling extremism and intolerance.

Bhutto’s father, former president Asif Ali Zardari, spent over 10 years in jail on charges of corruption and murder, though he was never convicted of any of the offences.

His mother, two-time former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was assassinated on a campaign trail in 2007 while his grandfather Zulfikar, also a former prime minister, was hanged in 1979 after a military coup.

Zardari was also thought to have been integral in the country’s first democratic transition of power in 2013, after his government completed its term although some believe Zardari has been building ties with the military.

(Read more about Pakistan’s history of interrupted governance here)

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), founded by Altaf Hussain.

The MQM has dominated Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city, since the 1980s.

Hussain has lived in self-exile in London for over 20 years after a government investigation in Karachi over terrorist and criminal elements.

The party’s top leaders, including Hussain, have been accused in 68 cases of murder, 30 cases of attempted murder and 10 cases of kidnapping. Hussain alone has been accused in 31 murder cases.

Analysts and commentators say that even from exile in London, Hussain controls the city through a powerful network.