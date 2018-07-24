WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestinian Bedouin students battle to save school from destruction
Instead of Palestinian Bedouin children at one school in the occupied West Bank playing during their summer holidays, they're trying to save their school from destruction by the Israeli government.
Palestinian Bedouin students battle to save school from destruction
Hamza and his brother and cousin getting out from the house and walking down on the hill in the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar, located on the outskirts of Jerusalem. / TRTWorld
July 24, 2018

About 170 children from five  Bedouin villages attend a school in the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar.

The school was built in 2009, with money raised by local NGOs and the European Union but it's located in an area the Israeli government has designated as state land and now they want to tear it down.

Since the 1970s, Israel has earmarked the Bedouin village of Khan al Ahmar, where the school is located for destruction. It's located on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

At the start of July, demolition crews, supported by Israeli police and soldiers tried to destroy the village but hundreds of villagers and activists blocked the demolitions.

RECOMMENDED

Last week, Israel's Supreme Court granted a temporary injunction to stop the demolition and villagers have until mid-August to appeal the demolition order.

 TRT World’s Ben Said reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation