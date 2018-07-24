In a part of Pakistan where people live in mud houses and children die of malnutrition before they turn five, a woman has decided to take on powerful feudal lords in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Sunita Menghwar, 30, is among a new breed of politicians consisting of ordinary citizens who say they are tired of an elite that rules the southern Sindh province where many towns and villages lack basic necessities such as drinking water and electricity.

“Women in my village spend their whole day fetching water for their children,” she told TRT World. “The politicians come seeking votes, but they never do anything about our problems once they get elected.”

Sindh has been a bastion of support for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which has given the country two of its most charismatic prime ministers — Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir. PPP has governed Pakistan a record four times.

Zulfiqar was hanged by a military dictator in 1979 and Benazir was assassinated by Taliban militants in 2007.

The party is now being led by Benazir’s Oxford-educated son, Bilawal.

Menghwar is a lower-caste Hindu from the desert region of Tharparkar, which borders India. Her community is often referred to as the ‘untouchables’ — the disadvantaged class that lives under the shadow of rich and well-connected upper caste Hindus.

But besides people from her village many other lower castes such as Kohli and Bheel have come forward to support her election bid as an independent candidate, she says.

Women in Thar, with white bangles circling their hands up to the elbows and wearing colorful hand-embroidered dresses, struggle to bring home water everyday, yet most of it is contaminated with arsenic and fluoride, according to local NGOs.

“Our men go to the fields. Our children become herdsmen at a young age instead of going to school. And women have to wake up early every morning to fetch the water.”

Walking long distances multiple times under an intense sun is a grueling task. “We use buckets and then haul them back to the village, sometimes covering two kilometers during just one trip,” she says.

Half of Pakistan’s Hindu population lives in Tharparkar, which makes it an important vote bank. More than two-thirds belong to the lower castes, considered ‘untouchable’ by the wealthy and well-connected Hindus.

Until a few years ago, it was inconceivable for people from Menghwar’s village to even talk about the possibility of contesting elections against powerful landlords. But things began to change in 2015, when lower middle-class Hindus known as Dalatis emerged as power brokers in the local elections.

“Around that time, women in my village encouraged me to contest elections. I guess I was too vocal,” says Menghwar.

“If I get elected, I will be the first woman from this area to have challenged the status quo and see the parliament.”

Dr Sono Khanghrani, a Dalit social activist, says despite a sizeable chunk of voters in Tharparkar belonging to lower Hindu castes, the established political parties hesitate in nominating a candidate from among them.

"Only upper class Hindus represent us in parliament and assemblies.”

Menghwar says she’s lucky that her husband has stood behind her decision, and villagers have come forward to support her financially even with their meagre incomes.

Around 17 percent of the members of national parliament are elected from Sindh, where the PPP has been in government since 2008.

“After the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, PPP lost political credibility because of rampant corruption, bad governance, and nepotism amongst its ranks,” says Ali Rind, a senior journalist and editor of a current affairs magazine.

Rich landlords, spiritual leaders who use their family ties to manipulate devotees and tribal chiefs who exercise control over villagers replaced the committed working-class leaders of the party.

“These influential people get the vote and rule without accountability,” says Rind.

Now people from unlikely backgrounds have risen to challenge them.

In Larkana, the hometown of PPP leaders, where politicians roam around in 4x4 Land Cruisers, a college principal, Liaquat Mirani, is going from house -to-house on a donkey-cart seeking votes for a provincial assembly seat.

“I have the support of poor peasants, labourers, writers and those who want to see change,” he told TRT World.