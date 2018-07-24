Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed a controversial Israeli law passed last week which declares the country a Jewish nation-state.

"This regulation is evidence that, without doubt, Israel is the most Zionist, fascist and racist state of the world," said Erdogan at his party's parliamentary group meeting.

Erdogan also said Israel had shown itself to be a "terror state" by attacking Palestinians with tanks and artillery and that the spirit of Adolf Hitler had re-emerged among some Israeli administrators.

"I call on the Islamic world, the Christian world, all democratic and liberal states, non-governmental organisations, media to take action against Israel," he added.

TRT World's correspondent Abubakr al Shamahi discusses situation.