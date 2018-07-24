TÜRKİYE
Erdogan says Israel is the world's 'most fascist, racist' state
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says passage of a nation-state law declaring that only Jews have the right of self-determination in Israel legitimises oppression and shows that Israel is a fascist and racist state.
President of Turkey and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses an AK Party meeting at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, in Ankara, Turkey on July 24, 2018. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
July 24, 2018

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday slammed a controversial Israeli law passed last week which declares the country a Jewish nation-state.

"This regulation is evidence that, without doubt, Israel is the most Zionist, fascist and racist state of the world," said Erdogan at his party's parliamentary group meeting.

Erdogan also said Israel had shown itself to be a "terror state" by attacking Palestinians with tanks and artillery and that the spirit of Adolf Hitler had re-emerged among some Israeli administrators.

"I call on the Islamic world, the Christian world, all democratic and liberal states, non-governmental organisations, media to take action against Israel," he added.

TRT World's correspondent Abubakr al Shamahi discusses situation.

The legislation further states that a united Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and that Hebrew is the country's official language, stripping Arabic of its earlier designation as an official language while recognising its special status.

It was approved by a vote of 62-55 in a tumultuous assembly session in which non-Jewish Israeli lawmakers and their supporters in the Knesset decried what they called Israeli racism against minorities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed the legislation, describing its passage as a defining moment for Zionism and Israel.

Turkey has denounced the legislation for trying to strip Palestinians of their rights.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
