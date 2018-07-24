BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
IMF projects Venezuela inflation will hit 1,000,000 percent in 2018
The South American nation’s economy has been steadily collapsing since the crash of oil prices in 2014 left it unable to maintain a socialist system of subsidies and price controls.
IMF projects Venezuela inflation will hit 1,000,000 percent in 2018
People walk by banners of Venezuelan bolivar notes displayed at the Venezuelan Central Bank building in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
July 24, 2018

Venezuela’s inflation rate is likely to top 1,000,000 percent in 2018, an International Monetary Fund official wrote on Monday, putting it on track to become one of the worst hyperinflationary crises in modern history.

The South American nation’s economy has been steadily collapsing since the crash of oil prices in 2014 left it unable to maintain a socialist system of subsidies and price controls.

“We are projecting a surge in inflation to 1,000,000 percent by end-2018 to signal that the situation in Venezuela is similar to that in Germany in 1923 or Zimbabwe in the late 2000's,” Alejandro Werner, director of the IMF Western Hemisphere department, wrote in a post on the agency’s blog.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Rampant consumer prices

RECOMMENDED

Consumer prices have risen 46,305 percent this year, according to the opposition-run legislature, which began publishing its own inflation data in 2017 because the nation’s central bank had halted the release of basic economic data.

President Nicolas Maduro says the country is victim of an “economic war” waged by opposition businesses with the support of Washington.

His government routinely dismisses the IMF as a pawn of Washington that puts the interests of wealthy financiers before those of developing nations.

Opposition critics have said Venezuela’s problems are the result of bad policy decisions, including unchecked expansion of the money supply and currency controls that leave businesses unable to import raw materials and machine parts.

Explore
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'
White House says Trump aims to protect Americans but attributes deaths linked to ICE to Democrats
Italy summons Israeli envoy after armed illegal settler threatens Italian policemen in West Bank
Turkish FM, Hamas delegation discuss Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation