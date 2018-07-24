Venezuela’s inflation rate is likely to top 1,000,000 percent in 2018, an International Monetary Fund official wrote on Monday, putting it on track to become one of the worst hyperinflationary crises in modern history.

The South American nation’s economy has been steadily collapsing since the crash of oil prices in 2014 left it unable to maintain a socialist system of subsidies and price controls.

“We are projecting a surge in inflation to 1,000,000 percent by end-2018 to signal that the situation in Venezuela is similar to that in Germany in 1923 or Zimbabwe in the late 2000's,” Alejandro Werner, director of the IMF Western Hemisphere department, wrote in a post on the agency’s blog.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Rampant consumer prices