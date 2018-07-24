Peugeot maker PSA Group turned its recently acquired Opel-Vauxhall business sharply back into the black while achieving record first-half profitability at its French car brands, sending its shares to a 10-year high on Tuesday.

Net income rose 18 percent to $1.73 billion (1.481 billion euros) over January to June, the company said, as revenues jumped 40 percent to 38.6 billion.

PSA is benefiting from runaway sales of its Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs enhanced by years of cost savings under Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, who pulled the group from near-bankruptcy in 2014.

Tavares is now applying the same medicine at Opel, acquired from General Motors barely a year ago and which last turned a profit for GM in 1999.

"The turnaround of Opel-Vauxhall is now clearly under way," Chief Financial Officer Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon told reporters on a call.

PSA shares rose as much as 12.6 percent to their highest since 2008 and were up 9.6 percent at 22.39 euros) at 0724 GMT.

"The improvement PSA has achieved over the last six months is remarkable given that (Opel) lost 179 million eurosin the second half of 2017," said Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst with Evercore ISI.

Profits recorded

Cost-cutting at Opel, which had lost a billion dollars a year under GM ownership, helped the division record a $584 million (half-billion euro) profit for a five-percent operating margin.

The profitability of the French brands, which also include Citroen, topped 8.5 percent, overshooting PSA's six-percent goal for 2021.