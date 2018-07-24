WORLD
Campaigning wraps up as Pakistan prepares to go to the polls
All campaigning ended on Monday night, as Pakistan gears up for July 25, when nearly 106 million voters are set to elect a new parliament, ushering in a new prime minister.
A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wears an Imran Khan mask and dances to campaign songs during a rally ahead of the general elections in Karachi, Pakistan. July 22, 2018. / Reuters
By Giordano STOLLEY
July 24, 2018

Pakistan is set to hold general elections on July 25 amid growing security risks and political instability surrounding the ouster and conviction of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The roads for all the candidates lead to Constitution Avenue In the capital city of Islamabad. Whoever wins the largest number of seats In Pakistan's parliament rules the country. But it may well be that a coalition government is on the cards.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party's Imran Khan is leading the polls at the moment, but the contest appears too close to call. The final say, of course, lies with the electorate. 

Polls will open for 105.95 million voters across the country at 0300 GMT (8am local time) and final votes will be cast before 1300 GMT (6pm local time).  

TRT World's Shoaib Hasan reports from Islamabad.

Alongside Pakistan's mainstream politicians a battery of flamboyant candidates is contesting nationwide elections on July 25.

Talat Masood, a retired general in the Pakistan army, joins TRT World from Islamabad. He is a defence and political analyst.

Imtiaz Gul is the executive Director for the Center for Research and Security Studies, joins TRT World from the capital Islamabad.

