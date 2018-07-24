Singer Elton John joined forces with Britain's Prince Harry to launch a $1.2 billion initiative on Tuesday to "break the cycle" of HIV transmission by targeting young men, among whom infections are on the rise.

On the second day of a major international AIDS conference in Amsterdam, the two lent their mega-wattage star power to calls for action to end the lingering stigma around the virus and protect generations to come.

The slogan for this year's conference is "Breaking barriers, building bridges."

"Young people are the only age group where HIV infections are rising, not falling," warned rock star and veteran AIDS campaigner John as he announced the launch of the MenStar Coalition.

"We have to do much, much more to bring men, especially younger men more fully into the fold," he insisted.

"Recent data revealed that 24 to 35-year-old men continue to access HIV testing and treatment at very low, unacceptably low rates. We must find ways to change this," he added.

The coalition brings together different partners, including the UN's Unitaid and the US fund PEPFAR, as John warned that 24- to 35-year-old men were accessing HIV testing and treatment at "unacceptably low rates."

Much work has been done to protect women and girls, but "we can't solve the whole problem if we are only addressing half the situation," John said.

"If we want to win this fight, if we want to end AIDS once and for all, we must make men part of the solution" and teach them to protect themselves, "not only their wives and girlfriends, their sisters, and daughters, but also critically their brothers and their sons."

'Dangerous complacency'

Some 15,000 delegates – researchers, campaigners, activists and people living with the HIV virus, which causes AIDS – have gathered for the five-day war council, amid dire warnings the AIDS epidemic could yet spiral out of control.

Organisers are warning the global epidemic in HIV/AIDS is far from over and that advances in treatment and survival are obscuring stubbornly high infections.

The UN wants the global AIDS epidemic to be over by 2030, but leaders in the global AIDS campaign warn that in certain parts of the world things are getting worse.