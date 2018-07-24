UPDATE: *** Altaf Hussain is currently being held by Scotland Yard in the United Kingdom's capital, London, on June 11, 2019 in connection with speeches related to his MQM party.

Saleem Ahmed’s* first taste of politics was bitter, maybe even a bit bloody. He had just come home after spending an evening painting political slogans on the walls in his neighbourhood. It was the winter of 1987, he was a teenager and the political party MQM was winning municipal elections in Karachi, Pakistan’s largest city.

“My father took off his slipper and went on beating me with it. To this day I haven't been able to shake off that experience. I think that’s how I became an activist — in defiance of my father. He wanted me to have nothing to do with politics.”

MQM drove support from among Urdu-speaking people who had migrated to Pakistan from India at the time of partition in 1947. Many of them had come with little more than the clothes on their backs. A majority settled in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province.

Ahmed, like thousands of young men, began supporting the Mohajir Qaumi Movement (MQM) after attending rallies where its charismatic leader Altaf Hussain gave fiery speeches.

“Everyone wanted to do something for the party,” says Ahmed who grew up in a complex of crammed apartment buildings known as Saghir Center, an MQM stronghold where graffiti on the community gate announced it was Qila-e-Altaf (Altaf’s Fort).

“Someone from the neighbourhood was going to an MQM gathering, and I just tagged along. That’s how it all started for me.”

MQM has had a near-monopoly over Karachi’s politics, its streets and many of its institutions for three decades.

Hussain has been living in self-imposed exile in England since 1992. He has not travelled to Karachi in all those years. Yet his presence was felt everywhere with his portraits looming from bridges and billboards, and his name painted on walls across the city.

For many, he was simply the Bhai — a big brother — who demanded nothing less than unflinching loyalty.

Even from thousands of kilometres away, he could stir panic whenever he asked his followers to go on violent strike, sending terrified citizens rushing home from offices, factories and markets.

He has been accused of ordering political assassinations and running a militant wing responsible for hundreds of killings — mutilated bodies were often dumped in gunny bags alongside roads whenever rivalry with other groups spiked.

But in recent years he has lost control over the city. His party is divided into various factions. And many of Hussain’s most loyal activists have either abandoned him, been jailed or killed by security forces.

While it was risky just a few years ago to criticise him openly, he has now become the butt of jokes: memes and videos making fun of him regularly do the rounds on social media.

Many doubt MQM will be able to keep its hold over the city’s politics without him calling the shots.

Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Hussain was a demigod.

“One, two, three … by the time he said three, I swear I have witnessed pin-drop silence in a crowd of tens of thousands,” Ahmed recalls.

Hussain's meteoric rise was rooted in the ethnic strife that has marred the port city - and most of this spilled out onto the streets.

The case of tea drinkers

On the morning of April 15, 1985, a 20-year-old girl, Bushra Zaidi, was run over by a bus in Karachi as she crossed a road near her college.

As word of her death spread, angry protesters took to the streets, rioting and clashing with police and burning cars. By sunset, some neighbourhoods were under curfew.

Residents were frustrated with rash bus drivers, most of whom were Pashtuns who had come to Karachi in search of work from a province in the country’s northwest.

The headstrong Pashtuns dominated the transport business. Competition among bus drivers often led to reckless races to pick up the maximum number of passengers.

That road accident became a rallying cry for MQM, which had emerged as a political party a year earlier.

Dr. Farhan Hanif Siddiqi, an academic who has studied ethnic conflict in Karachi, says MQM used cultural differences between Urdu-speakers and other communities to its own advantage.

"They would say, 'look these Pashtun drivers misbehave with us and don't give us respect.’”

Anger among the Urdu speakers or Mohajirs as they are commonly called had simmered for years as a series of controversial measures by successive governments had left them complaining about discrimination.

After Pakistan's independence in 1947, the Urdu speakers had a high representation in government in spite of being far fewer in numbers compared with other indigenous communities.

Mohajirs were urban and educated and they were at the forefront of the independence movement during the British colonial rule of India, says Siddiqi.

The country's first prime minister, Liaquat Ali Khan, was a Mohajir and some of the biggest industrial groups were owned by the Mohajirs.

That balance began to shift in the 1970s as a new middle class from other communities began to surface, says Siddiqi.

In the early 1970s, bureaucratic reform fixed a quota for government jobs — stipulating how many candidates can come from various cities, towns and rural communities. The aspirants from Karachi saw the move as an attempt at sidelining them.

Around the same time Sindhi was introduced as a second language in schools in Karachi, sparking riots.

But Siddiqi says it would be wrong to assume that these developments were helping create any “nationalistic consciousness” among the Mohajirs.

"MQM just ethnicised the discourse because if you look at the statistics, they tell you that most of their complaints weren’t based on fact.”

The university graduates in Karachi avoided public-sector jobs because the institutions had become politicised, he says. "Private sector offered far better opportunities from the 1990s onwards."

Similarly, other issues such as the dilapidated condition of buses or water scarcity concerned everyone in the city and not just Mohajir-majority areas, says Siddiqi, himself an Urdu speaker.

Yet those stats didn't stop Hussain from attracting huge crowds to MQM rallies. One reason for that was MQM’s organisational structure.

“They were able to mobilise people at the grassroots. They campaigned in neighbourhoods, going from door-to-door to talk to people about their problems. That is MQM’s greatest success,” says Siddiqi.

Born in September 1953, to migrants from India, Altaf Hussain grew up in a three-bedroom house in Azizabad, where neighbours intimately knew each other and people often slept on wicker beds in narrow alleys to beat the heat.

"My most vivid memory of Altaf is when he used to gather kids around the family house and then mimic Maulana Aitsham Ul Haq Thanvi," says one of Hussain's close relatives.

“It was amazing how perfectly he copied the famous cleric.”

In later years, Hussain would often sing songs, make obnoxious expressions and show other antics during his speeches.

“When I recall his childhood, I see him playing a harmonium. He was a fun loving person. If there was a wedding in the neighborhood, he was there with his harmonium.”

In his autobiography, Hussain writes that he was first reminded of his Mohajir origin when he signed up for paramilitary training as a college student.

He was taunted for belonging to a community that drinks a lot of tea against the more healthy yogurt-based drink popular among Punjabis, who dominate the army.

Hussain first showed his acumen as a politician while studying at the University of Karachi, where he had helped formed a student organisation for the Mohajirs despite facing stiff resistance.

Even though the politics based on ethnic differences were nothing new in Pakistan, Hussain’s rhetoric took it to an entirely new level as he pushed his followers to take up arms if they had to. In the 1990s, Karachi saw a bloodbath it wouldn’t recover from for years.

A decade of chaos

Dr Noman Baig is associated with the social sciences department of a private university in Karachi and his earliest memory of MQM is that of his injured grandmother being dragged into the house, blood oozing from her legs.

She was shot during one of the MQM riots in the mid-1980s. “My mother drove her to the hospital, and along the way she had to show protesters her hands covered in my grandmother’s blood, so that they would let them through.”