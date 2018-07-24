The recent Israeli “Nation-State Bill” brings nothing new to Palestinians. It reinforces Israel’s colonialism and apartheid. However, for those who so far condoned Israel’s practices, the law may provide an opportunity to abandon and isolate Israel altogether.

The “Nation-State Bill” declares that only Jews have the right for self-determination in the “Land of Israel” and that the Jewish settlement is “a national value” and the state “will act to encourage and promote its establishment and consolidation.”

The law also downgrades Arabic from an official language to one with a “special status.”

This is a basic law, which joins a set of basic laws that, in the absence of a constitution, define the constitutional identity of Israel.

"We're enshrining this important bill into a law today to prevent even the slightest thought, let alone attempt, to transform Israel to a country of all its citizens" stated Knesset member, Avi Dichter, who was among the sponsors of the bill.

One does not need Dichter’s statement to understand the purpose of this law. The text is crystal clear. Its essence is the exclusivity of rights for Jews. Rights to settle, access to land, national and cultural expression and more.

The passing of this law is not “a sad day for democracy” as some critics like to describe it. For Palestinians, Israel was never a democracy.

For Palestinian citizens of Israel—about 20 percent of Israel's citizens and 11 percent of the Palestinian people—aside from the fact that they can vote and have representatives in the Knesset, there is nothing democratic about their status and denial of rights.

Since its occupation of historic Palestine and its establishment, Israel has worked to Judaize everything including land, housing, language, culture and more.

As of today, there are over 65 laws that, according to Adalah Center, “discriminate directly or indirectly against Palestinians on the basis of their national belonging”.