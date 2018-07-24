Pakistan is no stranger to allegations of electoral rigging. Those on the losing end have been crying about manipulated vote counts, ballot stuffing or non-level playing fields in every single elections that has ever taken place in the country. To be fair, there seems to be a consensus, at least in the public perception, that the general elections of 1977, 1990 and 2002 were among the most heavily ‘managed’.

So it takes some doing for the upcoming elections of July 25 to be dubbed as “the dirtiest”, and “most micromanaged” in the country’s history, as the independent Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) publicly stated last week.

What is even more remarkable is that this characterisation has been drawn before the polls have even taken place. But HRCP’s pessimism is echoed by most independent analysts and is reflected in the reporting and editorials of mainstream news outlets within Pakistan as well as the international press.

The international press may be out of the control of Pakistan’s military establishment—which has been accused directly and indirectly of being behind efforts to skew the elections—but parts of Pakistan’s independent and famously combative media have been sounding alarm bells for some time.

Acceptable narratives

In June, Pakistan’s largest English language newspaper Dawn wrote in an editorial that “Since late 2016, though with renewed and greater intensity since May 2018, the paper has been under attack in a wide-ranging and seemingly coordinated manner that includes its distribution being stopped in several areas.”

It went on to say that “a campaign of disinformation, libel and slander, hate and virtual incitement to violence against Dawn and its staff” had been unleashed and blamed the campaign on “civil-military discord and strife in [Pakistan]” in which “a free media…has embraced constitutional civilian supremacy.”

Earlier in April, Reuters published a story detailing what it said were internal directions from the management to Geo News staffers, or “key editorial points that we have to manage and implement” –essentially conditions, for the biggest independent television news channel to be restored to the cable distribution networks after alleged negotiations with military authorities.

Similar to what Dawn would face later, Geo News’ transmission had been blocked in large parts of the country by faceless operatives, usually through verbal orders and threats to cable operators.

Geo News’ sister publications, Jang —the country’s largest Urdu newspaper—and the English language The News had also faced a blockade in certain parts of the country, particularly in military controlled cantonment areas.

At the heart of both unannounced and unofficial bans was, and is, an attempt to control the narrative around the military’s alleged interference in domestic politics.

The primary target is former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was forced to step down from his office last year after an adverse judgement from the Supreme Court, and recently jailed by a lower court for 10 years on charges of accumulating unexplained wealth.

His daughter and political heir apparent, Maryam, has also been jailed for seven years for helping to cover up his ‘misdeeds’. As far as the Sharifs or their supporters are concerned, these judgements were coerced from pliant courts and the trials did not fulfil the requirements for a fair trial.

The Geo News internal memo that Reuters detailed instructed staffers that aside from banning negative portrayals of the “establishment”—code for the military deep state—and any allegations that the Supreme Court was interfering in politics, there should be no reports that “helps build a narrative that [Nawaz Sharif] and his children are innocent.”

Dawn too cited the beginning of its problems as an October 2016 story which detailed a high level meeting in which Sharif’s government ministers allegedly dressed down the then chief of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency, the ISI, for pursuing policies that were leading to Pakistan’s isolation internationally.

The publication in May this year of an on-the-record interview with Sharif, where Sharif defended himself, was the apparent final nail in the coffin for Dawn.

Setting the stage

Unfortunately, the removal of Sharif and media censorship is not the only perception of the military’s indirect interference. Reports have been flooding in of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) partymen being pressured to ditch their leader ahead of the elections. Some have switched sides or will run as independents, but those that resisted have had corruption cases slapped against them, have been jailed, or disqualified from contesting.

New constituency delimitations—mandated by the recent census—have also become controversial and are seen as an attempt by the military to gerrymander the electoral process.

Another coalition of small parties in Sindh province, the grandiloquently named Grand Democratic Alliance or GDA, is generally perceived to have been cobbled together by the establishment.

Earlier in March, a split was allegedly engineered in the PML-N in the province of Balochistan, which effectively weakens its standing and provides another bloc of malleable candidates.

Other parties, like the Pakistan Peoples Party—which has its base in Sindh—have also not only indicated similar pressures on their candidates, but also named some of the intelligence operatives allegedly involved in the manipulations.