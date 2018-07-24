On July 25, a battery of candidates associated or backed by religious parties or banned groups will be vying for national and provincial assembly seats in Pakistan's general election.

Some 1,500 candidates backed by these parties are part of 11,855 candidates in the fray for 272 general seats and 577 seats in four provincial assemblies.

A revival

The multi-party religious alliance Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) or United Council of Action was founded prior to the general election in 2002, which was conducted under military ruler Pervez Musharraf.

It comprised more than two dozen religious parties from various sects. Internal rifts broke the alliance in 2008.

Now revived, the alliance continues to be led by some powerful mainstream religious parties including the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Most of the parties in the alliance are long-established and legally registered with the Election Commission, except for the Shia Tehreek-e-Islami, which is a new name for the banned Tehreek-e-Jafria Pakistan (TJP).

The MMA is fielding 595 candidates: 191 for the National Assembly, the rest for provincial assemblies.

Under the banner of banned

Led by Saifullah Khalid, Milli Muslim League (MML) was not registered by the election commission to contest elections as it was set up by a banned group. So it decided to field its candidates from the Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek platform, which was already registered with the commission.

The MML's spiritual leader Hafiz Saeed is on a UN terrorism list in connection with the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people. Saeed has denied involvement in the attacks.

Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek has been campaigning with Saeed's face on their banners and other election material. The group has fielded 260 candidates: 73 for the national assembly and the rest for provincial assemblies.

Led by Maulana Mohammad Ahmad Ludhianvi, the Ahl-e-Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) is banned for being the political wing of sectarian militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ), which has been allied with Al Qaeda and Daesh and responsible for the killing of hundreds of minority Shia Muslims.