British pop band the Spice Girls are getting back together again, band member Mel B said on Monday.

The singer, also known as Scary Spice, told a British television talk show that all five Spice Girls have agreed to the reunion.

“For sure we are getting back together,” she said on ITV’s "Loose Women" show.

The four other members are Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Horner, formerly Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice).

Formed in 1994, the group racked up album sales in the tens of millions during their career. Hits including “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There” topped charts across the globe.